16 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Africa: Gambia and All-Africa Super Middle-Weight Champion Constrained By Funding Issue

By Sulayman Bah

Super-middleweight All-African Boxing Champion Gambia's Foday Badjie is facing funding issue ahead of his departure to Mali where he\s expected defend his belt.

One of the fastest rising boxing sensations of the country, Foday is left counting on sympathy from the public with the current Gambia Boxing Association, who could have been responsible for handling such issues, split owing to leadership crisis.

Badjie is yet to taste defeat since his first professional outing in Dakar. He has followed that up by winning in the All African Boxing championship super-middleweight category when Gambia hosted it before defending his title against Sierra Leone's star man Mohammed Sillah in recent months.

He shrugged off competition from Sillah in the sixth round in the 75kg keenly contested fight. This time, he will up against Central African Republic's champion Selebongue Bienvenue Ropson.

The tie is scheduled for November 24th this year in Mali.

81kg Gambian champion Muhammed Tall will also be engaged the same night in an undercard duel.

