16 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: FIFA, CAF Officials to Attend GFF Congress

By Sulayman Bah

Top representatives from FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF) are due to attend Saturday's slated Gambia Football Federation (GFF) congress.

It comes following numerous fall-outs between GFF and the National Sports Council as well as opposition camp Malick NK Sillah who's seeking to unseat incumbent Lamin Kabba Bajo as football boss of the country.

The row rocking Gambian football deepened after five of Sillah's members had their nomination papers shoved out of the window by Football House's electoral commission on grounds they gave false information to the entity.

Trial judge Sainabou Wadda-Cisse however stroke out the case as FIFA warned of possible sanctions on Gambia regarding interference with the running of football.

The quintet resorted to the courts hoping to get an injunction to halt the scheduled weekend gathering.

However, CAF and FIFA have dispatched in its representatives to monitor events.

As it stands, five of Bajo's executives are billed to be elected unopposed on the heels of the suspensions imposed on Sillah's camp.

Meaning only the hot-seat, the president and the third-vice president roles will be competed for if matters continue this way going to the congress.

