Sudan: Pregnant Woman Haemorrhages to Death in North Darfur Hospital

Kutum — On Tuesday, a pregnant woman reportedly died at Kutum Hospital in North Darfur after bleeding for more than 12 hours, as there was no doctor at the hospital to attend to her. Residents from Kutum told Radio Dabanga that the hospital has only one doctor and a number of nurses, where the doctor works for limited hours. They complained of deterioration of environmental conditions, treatment services and lack of doctors and specialists in the hospital.

