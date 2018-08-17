16 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mombasa Resorts to Artificial Grass in Beautification Project

By Diana Mutheu

Mombasa County is now using synthetic turf on the lawns situated in the middle of the roads within the coastal town in its city beautification project.

This project has taken off and lawns along Nkrumah Road have been endowed with the green shiny turf which complements the fresh blue and white paints on the buildings across the street.

Recently, many buildings within the Mombasa central business district have been painted in Egyptian blue and white colours with red cabro paving blocks also being fixed on pavements within the town.

Most Mombasa residents have welcomed the new beautification method which has been largely used in various football fields within the county and across the world.

"As much as it may not be real grass, it will improve the look of our city and is also advantageous in that there is minimal or no maintenance cost incurred by the county government. It is an ideal idea. I support it," Edwin Waweru, a resident of Mombasa said.

Other residents fear that some of workers who use to weed the lawns and roundabouts will lose their jobs.

"We now know that only a few people will be working on the lawns," a resident said.

