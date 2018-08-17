16 August 2018

Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)

Angolan Army Sergeant Sentenced to Prison for Killing Boy

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Zenaida Machado

A magistrates court in Angola's capital of Luanda has sentenced an army sergeant to 18 years in prison for the 2016 killing of a 14-year-old boy during a peaceful protest against house demolitions. The court decision sends a clear message that members of the security forces are not above the law and will hopefully deter other military personnel from opening fire on unarmed protesters.

In Tuesday's verdict, the judge also ordered Sgt. Jose Alves Tadi to pay 1 million kwanzas (US$3,700) to the family of Rufino Antonio. Three other soldiers were sentenced to one year in jail for firing live ammunition against protesters on that day.

Antonio was shot dead on August 6, 2016, during a military police intervention to help demolish homes for a commercial project in the Walale, Zango II neighborhood of Luanda. The soldiers were met by a group of residents peacefully demonstrating against the demolitions.

Without giving any warning, the soldiers fired live ammunition in the air and at protesters' feet to disperse the crowd. One of the bullets fatally struck Antonio in the neck.

The judge said that Tadi and the other soldiers "acted freely and consciously, and as soldiers they were aware of the danger posed by a weapon of war."

Since Antonio's death, several other violent confrontations between security forces and unarmed residents have taken place during demolitions in Luanda. After the end of the civil war in 2002, the Angolan government, forcibly and violently evicted thousands of people with little or no notice in Luanda to create space to build new infrastructure. The governor of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, said recently that the police and military have used force during these operations, and even described some of those confrontations as "truly terror scenes."

In July police shot dead two women, one of them pregnant, during a peaceful protest against demolitions of houses in an area that allegedly belongs to a commercial, industrial, and agriculture development project by the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone.

The Angolan authorities need to investigate why the security forces continue to open fire against unarmed protesters. They should ensure that police and security forces abide by international standards, and respond proportionately to peaceful protests and only use force when absolutely unavoidable.

Angola

Angola and Zambia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement

The Angolan and Zambian held this Thursday the symbolic launch of the visa-free agreement in ordinary passports, in a… Read more »

Read the original article on HRW.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.