Congo-Kinshasa: Rebels Kill Dozens in Eastern DRC Conflict

Kinshasa — ARMED groups have killed at least 127 people in one of the most troubled regions in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since the beginning of the year.

The deaths have been confirmed in the North Kivu Province, where the latest crisis includes the murder of 14 civilians initially kidnapped by the militia.

They were among some 31 civilians abducted in the Beni territory.

The fate of the other 17 people is still unknown.

Insecurity linked to armed conflicts and violence coincides with the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the region. It is the tenth such outbreak in the volatile Central African country.

As of this week, 42 deaths have been reported, mostly in the territories of Beni and Lubero.

This is out of 66 cases thus far.

Since August 1, the Ministry of Health has declared the outbreak in the locality of Mangina in Beni territory.

Government, with the support of several other actors, have deployed in the area to respond to the eruption declared just one week after the official end of an earlier outbreak in the western Équateur Province.

"This public health crisis adds to a serious humanitarian crisis caused by insecurity linked to armed conflicts and violence," said a spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.