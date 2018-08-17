South Africa: Washington Sleeps Easy - SA Envoy to Venezuela Calls Off 'Plans' for Military Action Against U.S.

analysis

Pretoria's man in Caracas has retracted his offer to help Venezuela fight off a feared American invasion.

Uncle Sam must be immensely relieved. South Africa's ambassador to Venezuela has eventually retracted his offer to send the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to help Venezuela fight off a putative invasion by the United States.

Ambassador Joseph Nkosi has also officially apologised for his threat, a South African government spokesperson said.

Nkosi made his generous offer to the floundering Venezuelan government during a speech in Valencia, commercial capital of the country, at a diplomatic event to honour former President Nelson Mandela on the 18 July, 2018 centenary of his birth.

Nkosi "expressed his support to the national (Venezuelan) government against the economic blockade imposed by the US and the European Union", local journal El Carabobeño reported at the time.

According to Nkosi, the Americans were imposing the same sort of economic blockade on Venezuela as they had on Cuba, El Carabobeño wrote.

"We have always fought against this blockade. We are going to support them, we are not going to...