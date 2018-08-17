Angola and Zambia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement

Luanda — The Angolan and Zambian held this Thursday the symbolic launch of the visa-free agreement in ordinary passports, in a simultaneous act in both countries.

In Luanda, the ceremony presided over by the Secretary of State for the Interior, José Bamóquina Zau, was attended by the Zambian ambassador, Lawrance Chalungumona, and Foreign Affairs Secretaries, Tete António, and Tourism, José Alves Primo.

Taking the word, in the boarding room at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Zambian diplomat said that the act represents the symbolic opening of the two-way doors for a closer relationship between Zambia and Angola.

He added that the technical and human conditions for the implementation of this process, will allow Zambians and Angolans to travel without needing to apply for entry visas, have been created in their country. While the secretary, José Bamóquina Zau, recalled the importance of the excellent relations of cooperation between the Ministries of Interior of the two countries, which also extend to the agreement of extradition or exchange of prisoners and others. The bilateral agreement on visa waiver in ordinary passports, signed last May, applies to nationals of both countries for holidays, tourism, family visits, private business, as well as official or transit visits. The visa waiver agreement allows a stay in the visited territory for a period of 30 extendable days, not to exceed 90 days per year.