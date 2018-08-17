17 August 2018

Nigeria: Expert Wants More Enlightenment On Hepatitis Infection

By Solomon Obi

A medical doctor, Abdurrazaq Omowumi, has called for more public enlightenment, regarding and health education to prevent the spread of hepatitis infection.

Dr Omowumi spoke in Abuja at a two-day national seminar organised by the Organization of Tadhamunul Muslimeen (OTM).

The medical expert who works at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital said hepatitis B virus infection is a global health problem.

He said hepatitis virus, which affects the liver, can be chronic and terminal, adding that the virus grows from six weeks to six months.

