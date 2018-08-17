17 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Lion Bones and Predator Farming - Picking On the Carcass of SA Tourism

analysis By Ian Michler

Predator breeding using lions and other species could cost South Africa over R54-billion over the next 10 years in loss of tourism brand attractiveness. This is according to a scientific report about to be released by the South African Institute of International Affairs.

According to a scientific report about to be released by the South African Institute of International Affairs, The Economics of Captive Predator Breeding in South Africa, the burgeoning lion bone trade, canned lion hunting, cub petting and "voluntourism" are doing escalating damage to the image of South Africa as a tourism destination. There is already substantial body of evidence stacked against these notorious industries says the author, Ross Harvey, and it's going to get worse.

The report comprises two sections. The first is a formal academic review of the scientific and "grey" literature, some of which is being used by those involved in attempts to justify their commercial predator activities. The second deals with the conservation and economic claims being made, including the most recent lion bone quota of 1,500 carcasses awarded by...

