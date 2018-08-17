Malawi: Women Shunning MCP Primary Polls

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is disappointed with lack of interest among women in Dedza to contest in its primary elections which were scheduled for 28 August, 2018 but have since been postponed.

Top officials for the opposition party have said out of 37 aspirants for Member of Parliament (MP) positions in the primaries, only three are women while another three women are interested in ward councillor positions, out of 44 aspirants.

The party's Regional Chairperson in the Central Region, Patrick Chilondola said the development is a concern to the party, considering that it is happening at a time various stakeholder are incessantly calling upon women to participate in politics.

Chilondola was speaking in an interview on Tuesday on the side lines of an induction for aspiring MPs and councillors in the district.

"Currently, we have two women who have shown interest to contest on the position of Member of Parliament plus the current Member of Parliament for Dedza East who is also a woman, making a total of three women," Chilondola said.

He, however, said the party is fully prepared for the primaries, saying they have given each and every aspirant equal opportunity to campaign and contest in the primaries.

District Chairman for MCP in Dedza, Rodrick Chipwatali said that 37 aspirants will compete for positions of Members of Parliament in the primaries in the seven constituencies and 44 aspirants will compete for the positions of ward councillors in all the wards located in the seven constituencies.

Chipwatali added that it was sad to note that out of 81 aspirants who are going to contest in both positions, Members of Parliament and ward councillors, only six are female candidates.

He said that most women lack confidence, hence their failure to participate in political leadership positions.