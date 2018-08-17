Rwanda: PL Says to Fast-Track Inclusive Development

Leaders of Liberal Party (PL) on Thursday convened in Musanze and Nyabihu Districts to canvass for support ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the rally, PL President Donatile Mukabalisa said that her party wants to advocate for programmes that will stimulate and strengthen the socio-economic transformation of the lives of Rwandans.

She said that the goal of her party is to contribute significantly toward the achievement of a middle-income country "without living anyone behind."

Mukabalisa told supporters that the party will reach its goal through promoting justice, liberty and inclusive development.

"I can't say that we will win at 100 per cent so that the Lower House will be made of our deputies only. We will, however, join hands with our colleagues from other political parties as well as independents to drive our countrythe middle-income status," she said

Mukabalisa promised that, once elected, her party will play a major role in the enactment of laws election of laws that promote general interests.

"What we will strive for is your development, we will be consulting you before deciding on every law to ensure it promotes your interests," She told supporters

On Friday, PL will take its campaign in Rubavu and Rutsiro districts in Western Province. The party has put forward a list of 80 candidates.