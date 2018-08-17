Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday August 16 ordered the arrest of former Bulagamilwa village executive officer Mr Ntemi James in Tabora Region, amid fraud allegations amounting to Sh141 million.

The Premier has tasked the commander of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) based in Igunga District-Tabora Region, Mr Francis Zuakuu to implement the directive.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive when he was speaking to the Igunga district council officers during his three-day official tour of Tabora, the Prime Minister's communications unit has disclosed.

Earlier, Manonga MP Mr Seif Gulamali appealed for PM's intervention to resolve the fraud reports.

Responding, the Premier ordered the arrest of all the suspects of local government funds fraud including the former village leader.

Mr James who is among the suspects, is currently serving as executive officer of Igurubi ward.

Meanwhile, the Premier has instructed public servants in the district to exercise their national duties well in compliance with the country's laws.

He reiterated that the public servants have obligations to work harder and use their professional skills to address socio-economic challenges facing the citizens, citing that the government will not hesitate to expel non-performing servants from office.

"The government's vision is to ensure that its citizens have access to basic services. We will therefore not hesitate to issue punitive legal measures against public servants who will be found guilty of corruption charges and embezzlement of public funds," he said.

Furthermore, the PM has instructed the heads of departments and other public servants in the district to visit rural areas and learn various villagers' complaints and find solutions to address the matters.