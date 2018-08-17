Uganda: Kayunga Hospital Expansion Works Begins to Take Shape

Kayunga — Renovation and expansion works at Kayunga General Hospital have finally started taking shape following years of bureaucratic delays, political arguments and despair among residents.

The Shs70b project, that began early this year, is being undertaken by Arab Contractors (U) Ltd.

The Kayunga District chairperson, Mr Tom Sserwanga, said yesterday that given the progress of the works at the hospital, they are optimistic that within two years, health workers at the facility will have a better working environment.

Restored hope

"We had for years lost hope of government renovating this facility, but now, we are sure that the working environment of our medics will improve and residents will consequently access better health services," Mr Sserwanga said.

Ms Rose Birungi, the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, said she is convinced that the work being done is of high standard.

"I have personally visited the site and I am impressed with the work," she said.

Ntenjeru North MP Amos Lugoloobi said although construction works are on course, local leaders should supervise the project to ensure that it is of high standard.

Mr Mohamud Fawzy, the project technical manager, said in six months, they have been able to construct the foundation plus concrete pillars of the main buildings, which he said is the hardest part of the project.

The two-year project that involve, among other things; renovation of all staff houses and construction of new ones, construction of a modern theatre, laboratories, and an outpatient department, is expected to end in 2020.

The facility will also be upgraded from the present 100-bed hospital to 300 beds.

"Given the big progress we have made in this short period, we hope to complete the project before the scheduled period," Mr Fawzy said.

Kayunga General Hospital, which was constructed in the 1970s, had never had any major renovations since then.

The facility's roof was leaking and the floor had developed cracks.

Piped water and sewerage systems had broken down, forcing medical workers and patients to trek distances looking for water.

The area leaders had for long asked the government to elevate the facility to a regional referral status as it serves people from Kamuli, Buikwe, Luweero, Mukono and Nakasongola districts.

Currently, most of the services except for deliveries and paediatrics admissions have been transferred to Kangulumira and Bbaale Health Centre IVs, which are about 10 and 40 kilometres, respectively, from Kayunga Town where the hospital is located.

This has forced most of the patients to seek health services from private clinics.