Uganda: Arua Residents Accuse Socialite Brian White of Bribing Them to Vote for NRM

Residents of Arua Municipality have revealed that shadowy Kampala city socialite Brian White gave them money and advised them to vote for National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Nusura Tiperu in the recently concluded Member of Parliamnet by-election.

Two weeks to the elections, Brian White (real names Brian Kirumira) pitched camp in Arua Town under the guise of helping youths and women out of poverty.

