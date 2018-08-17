Uganda: Drama As Town Mayor, Dep RDC Appear Drunk At Public Event

Laughter engulfed residents of Masaka Municipality after their town mayor Mr Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo and the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Joseph Ssekasamba got drunk at a public event on Thursday.

Drama started when the mayor followed by the deputy RDC arrived staggering at the unveiling of a new Total Uganda branch in Nyendo Town, a function where only sodas and water were served.

No sooner had the Total branch manager completed her speech than the mayor also stood up to greet the people. He got the microphone and declared himself the master of ceremony.

The mayor who was slurring his words, commended Total Uganda for creating employment opportunities to his people and promised to secure for them free land if they ever get misunderstandings with their landlord.

"I am going to secure for you free land whether I am still the mayor or the Member of Parliament as people say," Mr Kayemba said while smiling before inviting peddlers selling roasted meat from across the road to join the function saying if it was not Total they would be jobless.

He (Mr Kayemba) later invited Mr Ssekasamba (deputy RDC) who spent his time talking about talking about age limit removal and encouraging people to love the NRM party.

"I know Total invited us all here, but we should not forget to love and support our country and supporting the age limit," Mr Ssekasamba said.

Later, the mayor welcomed the Managing Director of Total Uganda Florentin de Loppinot who applauded residents of Masaka for supporting the company over time.