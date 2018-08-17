17 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MP Zaake 'Dumped' At Rubaga Hospital

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Zaake has been dumped at Rubaga Hospital according to MP Allan Ssewanyana.

Mr Ssewanyana says that the MP whose whereabouts have been unclear since his arrest in Arua on Monday evening is now at Rubaga Hospital in critical condition.

Mr Ssewanyana says that Mr Zaake was allegedly dumped at the facility by unidentified security operatives in the wee hours of Friday. He, however, says that he saw Mr Zaake being stitched by medics. The press is yet to gain access inside the hospital.

Mr Zaake was among the people arrested on Monday evening following the scuffle that led to the shooting of singer Bobi Wine's driver, Yasin Kawuma, in Arua.

Mr Zaake, together with other opposition MPs, were in Arua to rally support for independent candidate Kassiano Wadri who seeks to replace Ibrahim Abiriga as Arua Municipality MP who was murdered a few months back.

Despite being among the arrested, Zaake didn't appear in court while his colleagues were being charged on Thursday.

During the Monday evening scuffle, it is reported that President Museveni's car convoy was attacked and his car vandalized.

