South Africa: Kenneth to Lead Hitachi Vantara SA Sales

Johannesburg — INFORMATION technology firm, Hitachi Vantara, has appointed Keith Kenneth as Sales Director for South Africa.

He is tasked with creating a high-performance culture within Hitachi Vantara's local sales organisation and driving success through the delivery of business outcomes for the company's key customers and stakeholders.

Alexander Jenewein, Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, said a major part of our focus was helping customers achieve their specific business objectives by engaging them on discussions around data centre modernisation, intelligent data governance and data driven insights.

"Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the ICT sector to the table, Keith is ideally placed to help drive those conversations," Jenewein said.

Kenneth joins Hitachi Vantara from BCX, where he served as an executive in the Technology Transformational Solutions Division.

He said over the past year, Hitachi Vantara had significantly strengthened its value proposition, particularly when it came to helping customers achieve their business objectives by tapping into the full potential of their data.

"I look forward to leveraging this proposition in order to accelerate local business growth and drive greater levels of excellence within our sales team," Kenneth said.