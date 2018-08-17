17 August 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Kenneth to Lead Hitachi Vantara SA Sales

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — INFORMATION technology firm, Hitachi Vantara, has appointed Keith Kenneth as Sales Director for South Africa.

He is tasked with creating a high-performance culture within Hitachi Vantara's local sales organisation and driving success through the delivery of business outcomes for the company's key customers and stakeholders.

Alexander Jenewein, Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, said a major part of our focus was helping customers achieve their specific business objectives by engaging them on discussions around data centre modernisation, intelligent data governance and data driven insights.

"Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the ICT sector to the table, Keith is ideally placed to help drive those conversations," Jenewein said.

Kenneth joins Hitachi Vantara from BCX, where he served as an executive in the Technology Transformational Solutions Division.

He said over the past year, Hitachi Vantara had significantly strengthened its value proposition, particularly when it came to helping customers achieve their business objectives by tapping into the full potential of their data.

"I look forward to leveraging this proposition in order to accelerate local business growth and drive greater levels of excellence within our sales team," Kenneth said.

South Africa

How Land 'Expropriation List' Devastated Two Farmers

Afrikaner rights group AfriForum's release of an unverified and disputed list that purports to denote farms targeted for… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.