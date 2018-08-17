Botswana: Nurses Contribution Laudable - Molale

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

Botswana's progress has benefited immensely from the contribution made by nurses to the country's developmental process.

This was said by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Mr Eric Molale during Botswana Nurses Day and 50th anniversary celebration of the Botswana Nurses Union, formerly Nurses Association of Botswana.

Mr Molale said nurses were among professionals who worked country-wide in some of the smallest rural communities, contributing towards development ideas and the implementation of government programmes.

"Nurses have done a lot outside their prescribed role of their jobs to develop the country," he said.

He stated that the Village Extension Team (VET) comprised five key personnel including community development officer, nurse, primary school head, veterinary assistant and agricultural demonstrator.

"These officers are still key to VETs and they go beyond their job descriptions in contributing to national development," he said.

He said the country needed to empower local-level developmental structures since their work was at the forefront of national development campaigns.

The minister said decentralisation would allow officers to make more efficient decisions.

Mr Molale praised the country's nursing pioneers including Professor Serara Khupe, present at the occasion, for their contribution to the evolution of the profession.

"Nursing is a calling, a passion, and I commend the fraternity for documenting its history in the country.

You have worked diligently through your District Health Management Teams to bring key services to our people.

The government is committed to work with stakeholders in the profession to ensure better conditions and service delivery," Mr Molale said. He advised workers to empower themselves in order to have broader skills and interdisciplinary approaches in this modern and complex world.

He expressed government's concern about gender based violence, which he said affected nurses as both care givers and as victims themselves. He said government was working towards ensuring a safer working environment for nurses.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Ms Ruth Maphorisa revealed that government was working on strengthening legislation in order to improve quality of care.

"The Health Professions Bill is due to be tabled before the next Parliament to promote high standards in the practice of health care and protect the interests of public health research. A number of related bills are also being drafted, namely health research, health quality and food control," Ms Maphorisa said.

Gaborone Central MP Dr Phenyo Butale urged government to improve nurses' working conditions noting that they made up the largest cadre within the health sector. BOPA

<i>Source : BOPA</i>