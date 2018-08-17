Namibia: Land Reform Plays Hide and Seek With Resettlement List

THE land reform ministry has not yet complied with the request of the Ombudsman to publish the list of beneficiaries of the resettlement programme.

Ombudsman John Walters said in an interview with The Namibian this week that he has not yet received the list of beneficiaries, which he requested three months ago.

The Ombudsman has been asking for the list since May this year, but the ministry said they needed a legal opinion from the attorney general.

In July, Walters said the ministry further delayed the list by saying they then needed to have a meeting with strategic stakeholders and high-level officials.

According to him, land reform permanent secretary Peter Amutenya last month said they couldn't provide the list because the "minister, the deputy minister and some high-level officials" were conducting consultations on the land conference.

The Namibian understands that attorney general Albert Kawana has provided the legal opinion the ministry sought on the beneficiaries' list.

Although the Ombudsman threatened the ministry with legal action last month, he said Amutenya last month still requested more time to provide the list.

Walters this week still maintained that he will take land reform minister Utoni Nujoma to court if they fail to give him the list.

"The Ombudsman is only subject to the Constitution. So, I told them that if they want to prevent me from obtaining the list, I will take them to court. I gave them the deadline of 27 July, but still they requested for more time, saying their officials were busy with regional consultations on the land conference," he stated.

"I have got the law behind me, and I fear nobody. I am justified in my actions, and I am not asking for state secrets. In any event, they have already previously published the list of beneficiaries in the newspapers. They then stopped, and only recently they started again. There was a time when the list was public knowledge, so why is it now a secret?" he asked.

Walters told The Namibian that he needed the list to confirm the complaints he received from several members of the public about the resettlement programme.

He added that Amutenya also did not state when the "high-level strategic stakeholders" will meet, or when they will provide the list.

"I need the list to verify these complaints. People are complaining about the process, and that they are not given reasons why they are not resettled. I have to verify whether there was fairness in the process to certain persons, in the absence of no reasons specified to those unsuccessful applicants. And that is why people complain about the programme because they did not know why they were unsuccessful, and they continue making the same mistakes in their applications," he stressed.

Nujoma did not respond to questions sent to his mobile phone, saying he was in a meeting.