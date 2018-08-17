Tanzania: No Plan to Shelve STD 7, System, Says Minister

Newala — The government is not planning to shelve the current primary education system for one that goes only up to Standard Six instead of Standard Seven, the deputy minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr William Ole Nasha revealed.

Mr Nasha made the statement on Thursday August 16 when responding to a question by The Citizen during his visit at the Newala Teaching College.

It was earlier discussed in various forums that Standard Seven education system was unnecessary and that it was delaying children from acquiring secondary education at early age.

"We had that plan to make primary education to end at Standard Six, but we have realised that there is no problem with the current primary education structure," he said.

He observed that most Tanzanian have passed through the existing system and there was no problem seen with that.

Mr Nasha is in Mtwara Region for an official tour to inspect infrastructure projects.