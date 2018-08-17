17 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: No Plan to Shelve STD 7, System, Says Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Haika Kimaro Thecitizentz

Newala — The government is not planning to shelve the current primary education system for one that goes only up to Standard Six instead of Standard Seven, the deputy minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr William Ole Nasha revealed.

Mr Nasha made the statement on Thursday August 16 when responding to a question by The Citizen during his visit at the Newala Teaching College.

It was earlier discussed in various forums that Standard Seven education system was unnecessary and that it was delaying children from acquiring secondary education at early age.

"We had that plan to make primary education to end at Standard Six, but we have realised that there is no problem with the current primary education structure," he said.

He observed that most Tanzanian have passed through the existing system and there was no problem seen with that.

Mr Nasha is in Mtwara Region for an official tour to inspect infrastructure projects.

Tanzania

ATCL's Dreamliner Soars Back Into Sky

AIR Tanzania Company Limited's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is scheduled to resume flight services at Mwanza Airport here… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.