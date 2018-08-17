Tanzania: Airtel Health Mobile APP Reaches 500,000 People

Dar es Salaam — Half a million people have benefited from Airtel Tanzania's maternal health mobile application alerts over the last six years. Most of these beneficiaries are low income people.

A recent Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) case study shows that the vital health information of the Airtel-supported Wazazi Nipendeni (Healthy Pregnancy, Healthy Baby) SMS Service reaches those who need the information the most.

At least 45 per cent of those using the service live below the basic needs poverty line.

"Airtel is very proud that the study from the global mobile association, GSMA, shows the service impact in educating customers who do not always have the means to access healthcare and health information," says Airtel Tanzania Communications Director, Ms Beatrice Singano.

She said Women in different parts of the country, especially those who are pregnant and with low incomes, face challenges to access reliable health information.

"It is important that Women receive this key information regarding a healthy pregnancy and early childcare as early as possible in their pregnancies. The Wazazi Nipendeni SMS Service has become a critical communications tool in recent years as almost every Tanzanian now has access to a mobile phone," she noted.

The SMS content disseminated through this SMS service focuses on nutrition, family planning, danger signs and many other key topics that aim to keep women informed and healthy at all stages of their pregnancy. End users receive carefully timed weekly information, which include reminders for visits to the Antenatal care clinics for checkups and medication.