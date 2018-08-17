Dar es Salaam — The National U-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys has qualified into the semifinals of the inaugural African Youth Championships for the East and Central African Football Association (Cecafa Zone) qualifying tournament after beating Sudan 5-0 at the National Stadium.

The victory means Serengeti Boys clinch the top position in the group A with six points and Rwanda is placed second with the same number of points, but differ in goal scored.

Serengeti Boys is has only conceded one goal while Rwanda has conceded four goals. The two teams will meet on nest Tuesday at the same venue. Rwanda has also qualified for the last four stages.

Serengeti Boys started the encounter with the bang and scored the first goal through Edson Mshirakandi in the 10th through corner kick that made Sudan goalkeeper, Omer Miso failing to save.

Sudan which is under former Simba Sports Club coach, Zdravko Logarusic rejuvenated after the goal aiming to equalize, but Serengeti Boys defenders cleared all attacks.

Serengeti Boys created various scoring chances and managed to score other four goals in the second half. The encounter also saw Sudan goalkeeper, Omer Miso save the Salum Lupepo penalty in the 55 minute.

Kelvin John scored two goals in the period. One scored in the 48th following good pass from Morice Abraham and another in the 60th after he was made clear by Moses Abraham. Other team's goals were scored by Agiri Ngoda in 75th and Salum Milinge following corner kick taken by Ladaki Chasambi in the 80th.

Logarusic said commended Serengeti Boys for the good show in the encounter while admitting defeat after many mistakes made by his players.

"We have been punished after making mistakes, all in all, I congratulate Tanzania side for the best show, they have good players," said Logarusic.

Serengeti Boys head coach, Oscar Mirambo congratulated his players for the victory and promised to continue guiding the team players as the competition hots up.

"We played well and the victory is very sweet for us, but we made mistakes and failed to utilize other scoring chances, I am still rectifying the team and we are sure to attain a high standard before the African Youths Finals next year to be held in Tanzania," said Mirambo.