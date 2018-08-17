Tanzania: Journalist Disobeyed Orders, Says IGP

Arusha — Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro clarified on Thursday August 16 that Mr Silas Mbise, a journalist who was beaten by police in Dar es Salaam last week, suffered the fate because he refused to comply with police orders.

"Findings of preliminary investigations show that the journalist had refused to conform to police orders before he was being attacked and that is why the police officers had to use extra force," he said.

The IGP made the remarks when briefing journalists about the police investigation results on the incident during a press conference held in Arusha yesterday.

Mr Mbise, who is a journalists attached to a local media outlet dubbed 'Wapo Radio" on August 8, was attacked by police officers during a friendly football match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The incident drew strong cricticism as well as triggering a huge debate on social media outlets after the footage showing police beating the journalist went viral.

Among others, opposition politicians and media stakeholders condemned the incident and called on the police to take action.

Commenting further on the incident, the IGP said police were still continuing with investigations on the incident, noting that the force will later provide further information about the case.

Meanwhile, the IGP asserted that the police will not hesitate to take disciplinary measures against the suspects who will be found guilty of committing crime.

"Let us wait for investigations to be complete. Whoever will be found guilty of committing a crime will be subjected to legal punishment," he said.

Mr Sirro also used the opportunity to encourage media practitioners in the country to adhere to the country's laws and professional ethics when performing their duties.