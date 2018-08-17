Tanzania: Rocky City Marathon to Be Held On October 28

Dar es Salaam — Mwanza Regional Commissioner, John Mongella will launch the registration of this year's Rock City Marathon early next month.

The marathon, which is taking place for the ninth consecutive year, will be held at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on October 28.

Chairman of the RCM steering committee, Zenno Ngowi, said the registration exercise will be held in Mwanza and Mongella will launch the exercise while representing the Lake Zone Regional Commissioners from Mwanza, Shinyanga, Mara, Simiyu, Geita and Kagera.

The event is coordinated by the organizers, Capital-Plus International (CPI). Various stakeholders, among them government officials, athletic association representatives and the race's official and prospective sponsors will attend.

The registration exercise will be held in various areas in Mwanza region namely, Igoma, Buzuruga, Airport Mwanza, Rock city mall, St Augustine University, Nyegezi Stand, Mwanza hotel, Nyamagana Stadium, Dampo and Nyakato. The registration will also involve all athletics association in Geita, Simiyu and Shinyanga regions.

Ngowi said in Dar es Salaam, the registration exercise will be held at Mlimani City Vodashop, Vodacom Tower Bagamoyo road Masaki Vodashop. Vodashop Arusha would be used to register runners in the northern zone region. M-Pesa users will also able to register to feature in the race.

The race aim to promote Lake zone's tourism attraction apart of developing the game and attracted vrious sponsors namely, Puma Energy Tanzania, Tiper, Vodacom Tanzania, Nmb, Tawa, Tanapa, TTB, Nssf, Sds, Gold Crest, New Mwanza Hotel, Cf Hospital, Coca Cola, Metro Fm, Ef Outdoor, Tonito, KK Security, Belmont Fairmount Hotel , Bigie Customs and Global Link.