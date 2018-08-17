Cameroon: Charity Gala to Assist Needy Children

The donation will help provide didactic material to children under the care of Alliance Smile NGO.

The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Alliance Smile For Children, has brought together many Cameroonians for a musical concert in Yaounde, aimed at raising funds to provide school material for over 100 children under their care.

This free concert that took place on Wednesday August 16, 2018, welcomed all Cameroonians of goodwill who assisted financially and materially in helping the children who do not have any one to cater for their social and educational needs.

At the beginning of the show, the President of the NGO, Daniel Excell said, "Our main objective is to put smiles on the faces of the children, and the only way we can do that is to give them the opportunities that other children have."Filled with prayer sessions, the concert was also animated by musical performances by gospel artists like Chapman, Capellia and Luc Ekobe to lighten up the gloomy moods of participants who put on sad faces, as a sign of pity for the needy children.

It was only thereafter that Pastor Roof, the presiding pastor for the gala mounted the stage and preached on the importance of giving and helping the needy. Thereafter, many were called up to hand in what they had kept for the children.

The testimonies of most artists got tears running down the eyes of many. That is why after the gifts in cash and kind, other prominent artists like Taty Eyong and Sandrine Nnanga mounted the podium and brought almost everyone to the dancing floor. Daniel Excell, who doubles as President of the NGO and artists ended the show by thanking all present and performed his Bikutsi gospel that brought everyone on stage once more.

He announced that the gifts will be handed over to the children on 30th August 2018 at a venue yet to be announced.