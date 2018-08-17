17 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Convicts On the Run After Escaping Through Roof of Moving Police Vehicle

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two convicted criminals escaped from police custody on Friday morning while being transported from Ellisras to Polokwane.

Colonel Sakkie Louwrens told News24 that Petrus Moyo and Witness Shimango broke the roof of the moving police vehicle and jumped out in Marken, Limpopo.

"One is a convicted murderer and the other a house robber," said Louwrens.

Louwrens said it was unclear how the men had managed to break the roof, but it was believed that they may have "kicked it".

According to Louwrens, the men had fled on foot.

Anyone with information of the men's whereabouts is urged to contact Louwrens on 071 798 7954.

Source: News24

South Africa

Land Expropriation - 'This Is the Information We Have' - Rural Development Department

Government does not have a list it is using to target farmers but does have details of farms and their owners it has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.