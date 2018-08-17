South Africa: Two Convicts On the Run After Escaping Through Roof of Moving Police Vehicle

Two convicted criminals escaped from police custody on Friday morning while being transported from Ellisras to Polokwane.

Colonel Sakkie Louwrens told News24 that Petrus Moyo and Witness Shimango broke the roof of the moving police vehicle and jumped out in Marken, Limpopo.

"One is a convicted murderer and the other a house robber," said Louwrens.

Louwrens said it was unclear how the men had managed to break the roof, but it was believed that they may have "kicked it".

According to Louwrens, the men had fled on foot.

Anyone with information of the men's whereabouts is urged to contact Louwrens on 071 798 7954.

Source: News24