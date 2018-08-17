Namibia: Khakhane Fashion Promises a Pre-Summer Steamer

×

The Khakhane Secrete Fashion Show at the Confab Bistro's rooftop in Ausspanplatz on September 1 promises nothing but a sexy fashion show that will steam up the summer season.

Sonia Khakhane says they want to bring fashion ideas to Namibia that people normally only see on televisions. Different models in different shapes and sizes will be on the ramp, in bikinis, lingerie pieces and other accessories. "Added to those outfits will be wings, feathers and just anything artistic. We will be featuring a few local designers also, to showcase their designs," says Khakhane, adding that they also want to create a bigger platform for more local designers.

Twelve models will be strutting their stuff on the catwalk, showcasing collections of four different designers. Among them confirmed this far are Madawa Fashions showcasing evening wear, and Eye-On Fashion specialising in African attires. The aim of the show is to celebrate and give a platform to other local designers to showcase their garments, as well as to celebrate fashion at large. Local artists are performing along DJs. Khakhane says fashion lovers can expect fire walks and different entertainment activities on offer such as fashion, entertainment and creativity on a different level and with a difference and style.

Normal tickets are N$ 280 and for VIPs N$ 380, including drinks and snacks.