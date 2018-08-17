17 August 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Stop Killing! Gospel Artist Pleads With Single

Tagged:

Related Topics

Local Gospel singer, Rodney Seibeb, recently released a new single titled !Nab/ Guiba !Hoa, which means only light must speak, a head of his much anticipated album titled Focus On You, to be release next month.

The song is just a foretaste of what to expect on the album, which will be having 12 tracks and hit songs such as Focus on You, Everything Gonna be Okay, and Never Give Up. Nab/ Guiba !Hoa is call for an end to the endless killings in the country. It also clamour for an end to poverty. "We need God's light to maintain peace, joy and love, as well to fight against financial constrain in our motherland," explains Rodney. The song has been produced by Steven! Naruseb, Welwitchia Music Production.

A popular contemporary recording singer, songwriter and live performer, he continues to break barriers when it comes to gospel music, while trying to keep it alive. This year he was nominated for the Ngoma Gospel Music Awards for Sadu /Nami, which means "your love". Last years at the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) he also had two nominations, Best Gospel with the song Your Love and Best Reggae with the song Impact on us. He shot to fame when he recorded Sadu /Nami (your love) some years ago, calling for unity among Namibians if they are to stand against tribulation. "With my music, I want everyone to recognise me as a true writer-a person who is married to his work. I like to think I'm the weird scientist in the basement," says Rodney. He started singing at 12 years in a choir, and was later groomed by the owner of Welwitschia Music Production.

His last album, Sadu /Nami, released last year, has motivational songs with the core message against crime which is rife in the country, and against disunity, singing for all Namibians to stand together as one nation.

Namibia

ED in Namibia for SADC Talks

President Mnangagwa arrived in Windoek, Namibia, yesterday for the Sadc 38th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.