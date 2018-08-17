Tanzania: Manufacturers of Substandard Goods Under Fire

substandard products in the country will soon be expelled if they fail to improve the quality of the products to the required standards. The Executive Director of Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) Professor Egid Mubofu said the bureau has embarked on a mission to ensure production of quality goods fit for sustaining the industrialisation in the country.

"The nation is currently on the movement of making Tanzania an industrial state, and TBS as the authority in charge we ought to ensure the products manufactured are of good quality for exports as well as for the domestic market," he said.

To start with, TBS has embarked on a campaign aimed at educating manufactures, creating awareness and standardisation on counterfeit and substandard goods.

"After the campaign, TBS will take stern measures against (manufacturers) who will not heed the call for production of goods that meet the required standards. The measures will be launched soon after the campaign," he said.

Prof Mubofu was speaking at the start of the campaign in Dar es Salaam where he met Anxinfa Company-- manufacturers of iron sheets. According to the TBS Boss, the company which is among the manufacturers of substandard products has been warned and given a time-frame to improve the quality of the products.

"We have discussed with them the challenges that led them into producing substandard products and agreed on them to take various measures to improve the products as soon as possible," he said.

He however said the company had been fined 20m/- and directed to ensure the substandard iron sheets produced by the company are removed from the market and directed for other usage.

TBS Quality Assurance Officer Mr Lazaro Msasalanga said that the company had over 7000 counterfeit iron sheets worth 132m/- . He said TBS has thus directed the company not to sell the products for intended job but direct the other usages that will not institute any harm to the consumers.

On the other hand, the Director of Anxinfa Company Mr Weng Junxian thanked TBS for meeting the company pledging to adhere to directives issued by the TBS boss.