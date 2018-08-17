17 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: IGP On Mission to Address Crimes Against Females

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yasinta Amos in Arusha

INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro is in Arusha on a mission, specifically in Mto wa Mbu, to address rapes, assaults and killings of women and girls in Monduli District.

"At least three people have been killed in Mto wa Mbu after some women were assaulted and sexually abused by unidentified gangs of people," said the IGP. According to him, he understands that a police post in the area is too small and understaffed to deal with such cases.

The IGP said this, when Minister for Home Affairs Kangi Lugola visited Mto wa Mbu recently and residents complained about the assaults and killings and a rise in the number of rapes. He said because of this the police had mounted a special operation to ensure the culprits were hunted and be held and security was restored in the area.

Speaking in Arusha on his way to Monduli yesterday, Mr Sirro noted that after his Mto wa Mbu mission, he intended to travel to Manyara Region, especially Mbulu District, where again there had been unreported crimes as many areas were difficult to reach.

"I will meet and talk to police officers in Mbulu District to hear their challenges and remind them their duties, especially, when encountering some trying situations," he said.

More than 10 women of different ages have been assaulted, raped and badly wounded as a gang of unidentified men wreaked havoc in Mto Wa Mbu in Monduli District. Three victims have reportedly killed in such ugly incidents.

These untoward incidents are reported to have happened between May and July this year, targeting lone female walkers, those hiring motorcycles at night and those working on farms in early morning or late afternoon.

Ms Mary Steven, a Mto wa Mbu resident, said there was a case in which a woman hired a tricycle (Bajaji) without knowing that, the rider was colluding with rapists. She said he took her to unknown area, where she was raped to the extent of falling into unconsciousness.

Mr Ally Salim and Abeid Mushi also residents of Mto wa Mbu, said sometimes women and girls fell prey to the culprits, while on their way to their farms early in the morning, others while on their farms and sometimes the culprits wounded even children accompanying them.

Some of the women, who sustained serious wounds were admitted to different hospitals in Arusha.

Tanzania

ATCL's Dreamliner Soars Back Into Sky

AIR Tanzania Company Limited's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is scheduled to resume flight services at Mwanza Airport here… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.