Tanzania: ATCL's Dreamliner Soars Back Into Sky

Photo: Daily News

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) plane.

AIR Tanzania Company Limited's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is scheduled to resume flight services at Mwanza Airport here today after minor maintenance to redress its technical snag.

The airlines' spokesman, Mr Josephat Kagirwa told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the Dreamliner was now in order after successfully fixing the small problem that it faced. "It is all done and our passengers in Mwanza should expect the flight by tomorrow... the issue wasn't that big as speculated and no doubt we are back in skies," he said.

He, however, said ATCL management was set to meet its sales agents over the Lake Zone to insist on adherence to professionalism and ATCL's ticketing procedures to ensure they charge lawful fares per each route.

The development comes after Works, Communications and Transport Minister Engineer Isack Kamwelwe had summoned ATCL management to immediately work on allegations that some ticket sale agents were hiking ATCL fares up to 400,000/- per route.

Minister Kamwelwe issued the order during his official tour of Mwanza region last July, giving two-week ultimatum for the management to address the issue and report back to him.

According to Engineer Kamwelwe, there was widely circulated information on some agents deliberately hiking ATCL fares in what could be translated into sabotage. "We met the minister, explained the matter and closed the chapter.

However, we have seen the need to meet over 50 agents in Mwanza to polish them on our operational procedures to serve our customers more professionally," said Mr Kagirwa.