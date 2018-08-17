Tanzania: DPP Loses Appeal in Trophy Case

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), challenging the acquittal of 11 suspected poachers who were facing several charges under the Wildlife Conservation and Economic and Organised Crime Control Acts.

Justices Kipenka Mussa, Augustine Mwarija and Richard Mziray ruled in favor of the 11 people, who were respondents in the matter, after holding that the appeal by the DPP, as appellant, under which he was seeking to fault the findings of the High Court, lacked merits.

The respondents who have been declared free persons following the dismissal of the DPP appeal are Pirbaksh Asharaf, Jambeck Salehe, Abdulsatal Hassan, Zulfikari Mohamed, Abdulaziz Ashrafu, Nawazi Hassan, Frank Comark, Andrea Sumbizi, Jacob Mpinga, Judica Kibona and Levina Modest.

According to the judgment delivered in the capital city of Dodoma recently, the offences under which the respondents were facing include unlawful hunting, unlawful possession of government trophies and possession of weapons in certain circumstances.

Other charges are failure to carry licence, failure to record the animal hunted in their licence, failure to carry hunting identity cards during hunting and the offence against Ashraf of being accompanied by more than four people during hunting.

In dismissing the appeal, the justices of the appeal court found that the trial court did not have jurisdiction to try some charges preferred against the respondent and that the offence of unlawful hunting was bad for publicity.

According to them, some of the charges were defective for covering all the respondents, while the licence was issued to Ashraf alone and that other charges were based on the provisions of the Regulations which do not create offences under the Act.

On December 16, 2015, two game officers while on their normal patrol in Mnadani Game Reserve area within Chunya District arrested the 11 respondents in three motor vehicles while coming from a hunting expedition.

They were searched in the presence of a ward executive officer of Rwangwa area. In the motor vehicle, the game officers seized game meat, firearms and some ammunition. On December 19, 2015, the seized trophies were taken to a valuer for analysis and found to have a value of 7,550 US dollars.

However, the two game officers confirmed from Chunya Wildlife District Office that Ashraf was issued with a hunting permit but he was only allowed to hunt one warthog, one bohoreedbock, one buffalo, one cookchart beast and three francolins.

The 11 respondents were charged because they killed more animals than what the licence issued allowed, and that at the time of their arrest they did not carry the hunting licence and the hunting identity card.

During defence hearing, the respondents denied to have committed the offences. They maintained that they had a valid licence and that they hunted animals which were listed in the licence issued to Ashraf and that the firearm used in their hunting expedition on that day had all the required permits from the responsible authority.

The respondents maintained that they were four people in the expedition and the other people were not in the hunting errand but on their official duties and vacation. After a full trial, the trial court acquitted them all.

The DPP appealed to the High Court, but the appeal was also dismissed.