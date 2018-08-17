Tanzania: PM Courts Mauritius Sugar Investors

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa (pictured) has invited businesspeople to invest in the sugar production sector, for the country to meet the increasing demand of the product.

He issued the invitation when he met the Mauritius Ambassador to Tanzania, Jean Pierre Jhumun, at his office here, yesterday, where they discussed a number of socio-economic issues.

"Last year during my official visit to Mauritius, I had the chance to meet businesspeople and I invited them to come and invest in sugar factories," the Premier said.

He said the country has vast arable land for sugar production, which is yet to be utilized, so if there is anyone who is ready to grab the chance and meets the criteria, the door is open.

Moreover, he said, the investment opportunities are not only in sugar sector but fisheries as well, thus, they can decide where they fit best. "You can as well pick fish processing factories as an area of investment; we have a lot of resources taking into account that our country is blessed with ocean, rivers and lakes," said Mr Majaliwa.

The Mauritius envoy said they will invest in the two areas when they are done with research on investment placement in some prospective parts. Ambassador Jhumun who was flanked by Chairman of the Mauritius Sugar Investment Fund, Mr Gansam Boodram among others to get on spot status of investment areas.

"We have headed to President John Magufuli's call to assist the country to get investors especially in sugar manufacturing and in so doing support the government's industrial economy drive," said the Mauritius envoy.

Mr Boodram told the Prime Minister that they visited some areas they intend to set up the factory to assess the suitability of the soil as well as market survey. He said the areas are in Kasulu and Kibondo in Kigoma Region as well as Rufiji in Coast Region.