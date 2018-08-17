17 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Media Council Warns Jeff Koinange, Citizen TV Over Atwoli 'Sex' Interview

By Nairobi News Reporter

The Media Council of Kenya has rapped Citizen TV saying its anchor Jeff Koinange breached the journalists' code of conduct on privacy during an interview with Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli on Wednesday night.

The council CEO David Omwoyo noted that the interview commenced outside the watershed hours, at 9:49pm.

"The host was persistent in discussing explicit adult-related content outside the watershed hours," said Omwoyo.

The watershed means the time when TV or radio programmes, which might be unsuitable for children, can be broadcast. In Kenya, the watershed begins at 10pm and ends at 5am.

ATWOLI'S MARRIAGE

In the interview on JK Live, Koinange delved into Atwoli's marriage to KTN Swahili news anchor Mary Kilobi, whom he said was half the Cotu leader's age.

The council accuses Koinange of asking adult-related content such as 'lakini kazi bado unafanya', 'katiba bado unasoma', and 'kazi unaweza'.

These are euphemism for whether Atwoli is still sexually active and if he can satisfy his new young wife.

"At some point, Mr Atwoli dismisses Mr Koinange reminding him that it's important to be cautious about disclosing his private issues for the sake of his children who are watching," said the CEO.

He accused Koinange of breaching clause 13 of the code of conduct that touches on privacy.

PRIVATE LIFE

"The article states that inquiries into an individual's private life is not acceptable and things concerning a person's home, family, religion, sexuality, personal life and individuals private affairs shall not be allowed," said Mr Omwoyo.

He has warned that the council could discipline the media house and the journalist.

"In the meantime, urgently furnish the council with steps taken to avoid such an occurrence."

Neither the media house nor the journalist have responded to the letter.

