Namibia: Killer Mom Jailed for 25 Years

ZENOBIA Seas, the mother who this week admitted that she murdered the youngest of her two daughters nearly two years ago, has been sent to prison for 25 years.

Seas (34) cried where she sat in the dock while being sentenced in the Windhoek High Court this morning.

Her actions when she murdered her daughter Ava Antoinette Owoses were "calculated, brutal and inhuman", and the crime she committed shocked Namibian society, judge Christie Liebenberg said during the sentencing.

Seas admitted guilt on charges of murder and attempting to obstruct the course of justice on Monday.

She admitted that she killed Ava at an angling spot north of Henties Bay on 26 September 2016 by smothering her.

Ava was killed two days before she would have turned three years of age.

Seas committed the murder in a rage and in an attempt to take revenge on Ava's father, with whom she had previously been in an abusive relationship, and his new partner, who was due to have a Caesarian section to deliver her baby with Ava's father on the same day as Ava's birthday, judge Liebenberg recounted.

Seas had no justification for taking out her anger towards Ava's father and his new partner on an innocent and helpless child, judge Liebenberg commented.