Namibia: Bail Objections Attacked in Record Cocaine Case

DEFENCE lawyers involved in the bail hearing of two men accused of having imported a record quantity of cocaine into Namibia two months ago argued in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that the state did not have grounds to oppose the granting of bail.

The hearing of the bail application from Walvis Bay resident Grant Noble (36), and a South African citizen, Dinath Azhar (62), is scheduled to continue on 3 September, with a ruling on the application expected to be delivered on 7 September.

On Wednesday, the head of the police's drug law enforcement unit in Erongo, Johannes Goagoseb, told the court how the investigation of the two men's case had shed light on alleged organised crime involving military-grade mobile encryption applications. He also disclosed that foreigners had been to the harbour town offering N$1 million bribes to officials, Interpol's involvement, drug cartels masquerading as representatives of food companies, strangely coded boxes containing drugs, duplicate container seals, and the possibility of other charges, such as racketeering and money laundering being added to the charge already faced by Noble and Azhar. The two men were arrested on 15 June on a charge of dealing in, alternatively being in possession of, a record 412 kilogrammes of cocaine with a street value of N$206 million. The drugs arrived at Walvis Bay in a container shipped from Brazil.

Defence lawyers Jan Wessels, representing Noble, and Sisa Namandje, representing Azhar, zoomed in on the police's alleged failure to conduct a search of the container with a search warrant, which Goagoseb denied was the case.

The two lawyers attempted to show the court that a search warrant was issued only after the search, and that the motivation for the issuing of the warrant as required by law failed to specify the offender and offence being investigated.

"You need admissible evidence. Inadmissible evidence is useless. Evidence could be regarded as useless if obtained illegally. The evidence you obtained is useless," Namandje charged. The defence also persisted in wanting to know whether there was proof their clients were dealing in or in possession of the drugs, but Goagoseb responded that the container which they ordered contained the drugs, making them suspects, and that there was a strong possibility they will be convicted.

"There is no evidence the accused were in Brazil when the container was packed, and at the time the cocaine was found, it was still in possession of the ports authorities and police. The accused had not taken possession thereof," said Wessels, adding that his client was "oblivious" to the drug contents of the container.

Goagoseb opposed bail also for the sake of the safety of the two accused, suggesting that there may be other business partners who may want to harm them when they are set free on bail.

Namandje said such grounds were without merit because the court cannot work with possibilities, but should deal with facts, and that the possibility of there being vengeful partners waiting outside to harm the accused were not facts. "What if there are no such partners?" he asked.

He also argued that the state's claims that the accused might interfere with the investigation or witnesses, and would be a flight risk if they were released on bail, should be based on facts and not possibilities.

"For now, there are no facts. You don't have evidence that they will interfere. Your ground fails," Namandje said, adding that there was also no proof that the accused would abscond.

The lawyer furthermore submitted that drugs had always been a concern everywhere in Namibia, but that there were suspects in drug-related matters who were out on bail, even though there was such a concern.

Noble and Azhar claimed innocence during their testimony this week. They told the court they ordered a container that was supposed to contain N$217 000 worth of printing paper from Brazil, and claimed that they had no knowledge about the presence of cocaine in the container.

The state, represented by prosecutors Salomon Kanyemba and Theresia Hafeni, is opposing the granting of bail on the grounds that the accused persons are facing serious charges in the face of a strong case, that they are likely to interfere with the investigation and witnesses, and that there is a risk they could abscond.