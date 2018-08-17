Namibia: Pyramid Scam Couple Jailed

A MARRIED couple convicted of a multitude of fraud and other charges over their involvement in a pyramid investment scheme that was run at Oranjemund more than a decade ago, was sent to prison at the end of their trial in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Judge Alfred Siboleka sentenced Jeremia van Niekerk (53) to four years' imprisonment, while his wife, Melanie van Niekerk (49), was sentenced to a six-year jail term and their co-accused, Charles van Rensburg (48), was given a suspended sentence of two years' imprisonment on charges of fraud.

On charges of conducting a banking business without authorisation, judge Siboleka sentenced each of the three accused to pay a fine of N$50 000 or serve a three-year prison term, while he also sentenced each of them to a fine of N$20 000 or one year's imprisonment on a count of recklessly or fraudulently carrying on a business.

The Van Niekerks and Van Rensburg were convicted on 256 counts of fraud, 256 charges of conducting a banking business without authorisation, and one count of recklessly or fraudulently carrying on a business four months ago, after judge Siboleka found that they acted with a common purpose when they operated a cash-loan business that accepted millions of Namibia dollars in deposits from the public, and promised to pay unusually high interest rates on the money invested with them.

The judge also found that, by getting people to pay money into what was in fact a pyramid scheme doomed to eventually collapse, the Van Niekerks and Van Rensburg defrauded investors of a total of about N$7 million.

The prosecution alleged that they operated an illegal pyramid investment scheme at Oranjemund from February 2004 to August 2006, when they solicited cash deposits totalling more than N$11,4 million from the public by promising implausibly high returns, ranging between seven and 15% a month, to people willing to invest in their scheme.

The scheme was operated through the close corporation West Coast Financial Aid, of which Van Rensburg and Jeremia van Niekerk were the members and Melanie van Niekerk was the principal officer, and an unregistered entity, Mias Micro-Lending, which Melanie van Niekerk ran on her own.

Judge Siboleka noted during the sentencing that the evidence showed large amounts of investors' money were deposited in the private bank accounts of the Van Niekerks for their own use, and that Melanie van Niekerk continued to solicit new investments into the scheme, even after she realised the businesses were experiencing irreparable cash flow problems and that she would not be able to pay investors' money back.

Most of the investors were elderly or frail pensioners who ended up losing the funds they had saved for their pension, the judge also noted.

The Van Niekerks have been kept in custody since being convicted on 17 April. Van Rensburg was also in jail from then until his bail of N$50 000 was reinstated on 16 July, following a bail application during which the court heard that he is being treated for leukaemia.

Deputy prosecutor general Ingrid Husselmann represented the state during the trial, which started in February 2015. Defence lawyer Johan van Vuuren represented Van Rensburg, while the Van Niekerks' defence was handled by Christie Mostert.