Ghana: Government Presents Road Map for Lifting Ban On Small Scale Mining

press release

Government has trained 3,000 artisanal small-scale miners on ethical mining to pave way for the ban on small scale mining to be lifted.

The 3,000 small-scale operators received their training from the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.

Fifteen media practitioners have also received capacity building in sustainable mining and minerals processing practices at the George Grant University of Mines and Technology to enable them to effectively educate miners on the right processes in mining.

Public education and awareness creation have also been been intensified, while engagement with stakeholders such as the Regional House of Chiefs, Regional Co-ordinating Council, Ministry of Local Government, Religious Leaders, National Security, Small-scale miners and the National Youth Council, among other relevant institutions have been held to seek advice on drawing a sustainable road map for mining.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister for the Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, made these known when the Ministry took his turn at the Meet-The-Press in Accra, yesterday, August 16, 2018.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng explained that the measures outlined were steps being taken to ensure that the environment, water bodies and forests were not affected and destroyed when the ban on small-scale mining was lifted.

He said apart from the measures mentioned, through the initiative of His President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, 144 NABCO graduates had been trained as drone pilots and GalamStop operators for monitoring night activities and collecting field data on illegal mining operations.

Furthermore, he said, about 60 adhoc District Committees on Illegal Mining (DCIM) were formed across the country to support the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Minerals Commission, Water Commission and the Forestry Commission to fight galamsey at the district level.

He warned that government would withdraw all military and para-military personnel from the concessions of large-scale mining companies who flouted laid-down regulations.

Prof. Frimppong-Boateng indicated that before small-scale mining was allowed to resume, all small-scale mining companies would be vetted and their licenses verified and all mining equipment registered and installed with tracking devices to monitor their activities across the country.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali & Priscilla Adjarkoh)