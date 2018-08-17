17 August 2018

African Union (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Communiqué On the Chairperson's Participation in the SADC Summit in Windhoek

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, arrived yesterday in Windhoek, Namibia, to take part in the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 August 2018, on the theme: "Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development". These two issues are of particular relevance to the African Union agenda, in view of the ongoing efforts in the context of the Programme for Infrastructure Development (PIDA) and the follow-up to the 2017 Summit thematic focus on "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth".

The Chairperson will take advantage of his presence to exchange views with regional leaders on issues relating to continental integration, with particular focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Single African Air Transport Market and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport, as well as on peace and security and the ongoing African Union institutional reform process.

Namibia

ED in Namibia for SADC Talks

President Mnangagwa arrived in Windoek, Namibia, yesterday for the Sadc 38th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and… Read more »

Read the original article on African Union.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.