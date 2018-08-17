Africa: Communiqué On the Chairperson's Participation in the SADC Summit in Windhoek

press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, arrived yesterday in Windhoek, Namibia, to take part in the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 August 2018, on the theme: "Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development". These two issues are of particular relevance to the African Union agenda, in view of the ongoing efforts in the context of the Programme for Infrastructure Development (PIDA) and the follow-up to the 2017 Summit thematic focus on "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth".

The Chairperson will take advantage of his presence to exchange views with regional leaders on issues relating to continental integration, with particular focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Single African Air Transport Market and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport, as well as on peace and security and the ongoing African Union institutional reform process.