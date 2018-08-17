Malawi: Council Bemoaned Lack of Proper Victim Support Unit Structure

Phalombe District Council has bemoaned lack of proper structure of Victim Support Unit (VSU) shelter at District's Police Station.

Project Officer for Local Development Fund (LDF), Smith Majoni disclosed this Thursday at the Boma as part of the 30 days Awareness Campaign on Trafficking Person which supported by Norwegian Church Aid.

He said it has been observed that the District is being used as a transit route for traffickers from surrounding districts but the Council is facing a lot of challenges to accommodate rescue children due to lack of proper accommodation structures at the Police station.

Majoni said the council wants to construct a VSU shelter which could used for accommodating those that would be rescued from traffickers and other related offences.

"Plans are already in the pipeline to have the VSU shelter constructed by the end of December, 2018 and we are just waiting for the full Council to approve the allocation for the construction of the structure. The structure is already there at foundation level," the Officer added.

Majoni pointed out that the Council would use funds for the District Development Fund (DDF) for the implementation of the projects.

He said a Police Unit at Chiwalo has been used to keep rescued trafficking victims and there is no proper structure even at the District Police headquarters.

Majoni said it is deploring to see children that are being rescued are being kept in Police cells as if they are criminals awaiting trial.

Coordinator for Community Policing for Phalombe Police Station, Clement Madeira admitted that rescued trafficked victims are lacking proper accommodation for their integration.

He said the structure being used to handle case through the VSU Unit is very small and tiny.

"We are received children being rescued from traffickers but we are facing a challenge on how to accommodate them since we use cells to accommodate them.To us is not proper to have innocent children being kept in a cell while waiting for their repatriation," Madeira said.

He believes that the Council authorities would critically look into the issue of constructing a proper victim support unit which could cater for both cases being reported that the station.

Chairperson of the Organizing Committee for the 30 days Human Trafficking awareness campaign, Phalombe First Grade Magistrate (FGM), Damson Banda admitted that the distort is having serious issue of accommodating rescued victims of trafficking.

He said most rescued victims are being kept in Police cells which is not proper way of handling them.

"We need to find means and ways on how we can come up with a right solution in order to address the current situation. Rescued victims need to be given utmost care by all the stakeholders involved in the whole process," Banda pointed out.

The Awareness Campaign began on July 30, 2018 which is World day Against Trafficking in Persons and it will end on August 29, 2018 with a National Function in Phalombe.