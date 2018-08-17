Uganda: MP Zaake's Head Is Injured, Says Lawyer

Counsel Richard Lumu, a lawyer representing Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Zaake has said his client is in critical condition as his head was badly injured.

"He has injuries around his body and the head is injured too," Mr Lumu said.

MP Zaake was reportedly dumped at Rubaga Hospital on Friday morning by unidentified security operatives according to fellow MP Allan Ssewanyana.

Counsel Lumu, however, said that Mr Zaake was on Friday afternoon transferred to Nakasero Hospital for a CT scan

"The doctors here have advised that Hon Zzake be taken for specialized examinations at Nakasero hospital."