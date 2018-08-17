17 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MP Zaake's Head Is Injured, Says Lawyer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu

Counsel Richard Lumu, a lawyer representing Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Zaake has said his client is in critical condition as his head was badly injured.

"He has injuries around his body and the head is injured too," Mr Lumu said.

MP Zaake was reportedly dumped at Rubaga Hospital on Friday morning by unidentified security operatives according to fellow MP Allan Ssewanyana.

Counsel Lumu, however, said that Mr Zaake was on Friday afternoon transferred to Nakasero Hospital for a CT scan

"The doctors here have advised that Hon Zzake be taken for specialized examinations at Nakasero hospital."

Uganda

Diplomats 'Disturbed' By Brutality Meted Out to Arua Suspects

Foreign missions in the country are "deeply concerned" and "disturbed" by government's brutal treatment of arrested… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.