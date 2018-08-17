Ghana: KRIF Ghana Launches Business and Money-Handling Machines Onto the Ghanaian Market

press release

Ghanaian businessmen and women have been cautioned against the havoc of substandard goods.

Mrs Awura Adjoa Okosun, Executive Director, KRIF Ghana Limited (a marketing-oriented organization that deals in stationery), who sounded the caution, added that the practice of short-changing customers with products which did not meet standards was fraudulent and the importation of such goods with hard-earned foreign exchange a drain on a country's economy, and a disincentive to the national vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid.

Mrs Okosun said Ghanaians deserved quality products and services--a philosophy that drove KRIF Ghana to relentlessly pursue productivity, efficiency and speed by making available quality products on the Ghanaian market-- adding that the hallmarks of quality products were certification marks as proof that products met the required standards and that the certification marks should come from internationally-approved bodies.

She was speaking at the launch of two American Best Brands of Fellowes Business Machines and Magner Money-handling Machines in Accra, yesterday.

She said the partnership with Fellowes and Magner was borne out of the insistence of the management of KRIF Ghana that only the best was good for Ghana.

Mrs Okosun said the business machines, which came with different levels of security precautions and designed to add value to business and offices, comprised commercial paper shredders, small office/home office shredders and personal shredders for individual users in the office or home environment.

For the money-handling machines, she explained that they were equipment that enhanced the processing of currencies of all kinds with speed and innovation.

Present at the ceremony were representatives of various Embassies and High Commissions, business entrepreneurs, managing directors, other decision makers and procurement practitioners.