Ghana: Ensure Sustainability Japanese Support Development Fund- - Hajia Alima Mahama Urges Beneficiaries

press release

The leadership of the eight District Assemblies in the Upper East Region that benefited from the Japanese Support Development Fund (JSDF) intervention has been urged to put in place strategies that would ensure sustainability.

Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for local Government and Rural Development, who made the call at a knowledge-sharing event on the JSDF pilot productive inclusion project in Accra, yesterday, explained that the pilot project was designed as a learning activity which targeted 3,150 households who were already benefiting from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP)--government's cash transfer programme-- and the public works programme, so that the benefits under the JSDF pilot project became an additional source of income for these beneficiaries and their households.

According to Hajia Mahama, success stories of the JSDF pilot, had been very remarkable in its efficient and extensive use of district structures and institutions as well as local expertise and knowledge to carry out essential activities under the scheme.

Touching on the impact of the project in the Upper East Region, Mr. Rockson Bukari, Upper East Regional Minister, indicated that it had made the rural communities, especially women, economically empowered to the extent that direct beneficiaries as well as their extended family members did not find it necessarily to travel down south for non-existing jobs any more.

Mr Bukari said monitoring reports reaching his office showed that over 7000 beneficiaries from 92 communities in 8 districts had received GH₡ 6.5 million as grant to undertake micro enterprise activities after they had undergone business management and vocational skills training.

He disclosed that some beneficiaries had established a village saving and loans scheme which he described as an inspiring development that further enabled beneficiaries access funds to expand their micro enterprises to ensure greater sustainability.

He appealed to government and the development partners to extend the support to more of the poor and extreme poor persons to attain for themselves sustainable livelihood.

On his part, Mr Henry Kerali, Country Director, World Bank Group in Ghana, underscored the importance of empowering women in the development of the country and commended Ghana for significantly making the strides in reducing poverty in rural communities and, particularly, among women.