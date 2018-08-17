Ghana: Chief Imam Lauds NPC's Efforts to Educate Ghanaians On Population Management

press release

Sheik Usmanu Nuhu Shaributu, National Chief Imam, has lauded the National Population Council (NPC) for its efforts to educate Ghanaians on population issues a move, he said, was very important for measurable growth and sustainable development.

Sheik Shaributu, therefore, pledged his unflinching support for NPC by making his office available to the NPC secretariat to ensure that his people were well informed on population and related issues to be enable them contribute to a better and sustainable life for all.

He was speaking when Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Executive Director of the National Population Council, paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra.

The purpose of the visit was to seek support in the campaign on population growth reduction to help bring development.

In her remarks, Dr Appiah made it clear that the mandate of NPC was to advise government on population issues in order for government to integrate population issues into its work to help meet the agenda 2020 goals of the Country.

According to Dr. Appiah, even though there was strength in numbers, that strength was more focused if there was quality of numbers than only mere numbers without quality.

In other words, she said, there was the need to cut down on births to ensure quality of life for all children.

She noted that Allah made human beings to be inter-dependent, hence the need to support the less-privileged to bring them to speed with the changing times through education on population management and its role in national development.

Dr Appiah explained that the population structure was divided into three-- the below 14 years who are pure consumers who only consume and produce nothing; 15 to 64-year bracket who are the productive working class and 65 and above who have retired.

She said if those who were not producing over-burdened the productive class, it would be impossible to develop irrespective of a country's wealth and natural resources, adding that human capital was needed to develop the human resource.

She, therefore, urged community leaders to be guided by the good examples of Iran and other Islamic countries and follow suit to help provide an improved and sustainable quality of life for all Ghanaians.