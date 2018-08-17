Ghana: NACOB Grabs 2 for Attempting to Traffic 'Wee'

Two persons have been arrested by officials of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), for allegedly attempting to traffic 625 slabs of cannabis 'wee', at the Aviance Cargo Village, at the Kotota International Airport in Accra last weekend.

Albert Adoquaye Acquaye, driver, and Ago Lartey, also known as President Nikky, were reported to have concealed the drugs in dried ginger for export.

The NACOB is seeking another accomplice, identified as Danny.

A statement issued by NACOB and copied the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday, indicated that Acquaye was arrested by operatives of the board after the KIA Frontier Truck with registration number GW 58-14 was intercepted at the Aviance Cargo Village.

It said a search on the truck revealed 45 boxes, which contained 625 compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp sativa and two lunch boxes containing substances suspected to be Hashish Oil, an extract of narcotic drug, all concealed in dried ginger for export.

"Upon arrest of Adoquaye Acquaye, he mentioned Ago Lartey as the sender and owner of the consignment," the statement said.

It said that surveillance mounted at Lartey's residence at Ashalley Botwe led to his arrest on board a hired KIA truck, and a search on the vehicle revealed eight sacks of dried ginger.

"Further search in his black back pack bag revealed three compressed dried leaves which he claimed ownership and stated were for personal consumption," the statement revealed.

It said during interrogation he told officials of NACOB that Danny (at large) parked the dried ginger and the cannabis in his house.

The statement said Acquaye has been granted bail whilst Ago had been remanded by an Accra High Court, and the drugs have been taken to the Ghana Standards Authority for analyses.

It said NACOB urged the public to provide information on persons who engage in drug trafficking.