Ghana: Chinese Medical Team Performs Free Open Heart Surgery At KATH

A 10-member medical team from the Guandong General Hospital in China has performed free open heart surgeries for some patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), under the auspices of the government of China.

The team made up of heart surgeons, cardiologists, intensive care unit consultants and critical care nurses, and led by Lin Chuanyin, was at the KATH for the third time, since 2015, and has so far performed surgeries on 30 patients.

During their first visit in 2015, the team, led by the Board Chairman of the Guandong General Hospital, Zhuang Tiaun, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the KATH.

It was aimed at establishing a heart centre at an estimated cost of GH¢24 million, at KATH, to make it the second of its kind in Ghana, after the one established at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, by Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times on behalf of the team, Cardiac Surgeon and Consultant, Dr Jason Huang, said the partnership between Guandong General Hospital and KATH was aimed at promoting treatment of cardiovascular diseases in Ghana.

He said about 5,500 heart surgeries and treatment of cardiovascular diseases is carried out yearly at the Guandong General Hospital every year, and urged for the provision of such medical care in Ghana.

Dr Huang mentioned that an open heart surgery cost between 8,000 and 20,000 US Dollars or more depending on the state of ailment, "but what we did at KATH is for free."

He said that apart from offering free services the team provided technical support and training KATH staff.

Dr Isaac Okyere, in-charge of the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery of the KATH, commended the team for the free surgery and for donating artificial heart valves to KATH.

He cautioned that hypertension, non-exercising, poor dieting and high cholesterol could lead to heart problems and advised Ghanaians to live healthy a lifestyle.

He said plans to construct a heart treatment centre were far advanced.

Dr Okyere advised people suffering from sore throat to "quickly see a medical doctor to manage it."

Three of the patients, Kofi gyamfi, Emmanuel Oppong and Emelia Adjei, who interacted with the Ghanaian Times, after undergoing the surgery, said they heaved a sigh of relief in view of the huge amount they would have paid for the medical care.