Ghana: 'Hajj Board Transparent, Accountable'

The Ghana Hajj Board has debunked allegations that it has not been transparent and accountable in their operations.

The Board has come under scrutiny, as some people have accused its members of not being accountable and transparent to Ghanaians, especially the Muslim community.

However Board Chairman, Sheikh I.C. Quaye, disagrees.

He explained that contrary to the claims being peddled in the media, the Hajj Board under his chairmanship had been transparent and accountable.

"We've been meeting with the vice president, we've been submitting reports to him and the president, we heard someone saying we don't account to anybody and so on.

"When we account to the appointing authority, is that not transparency? But somebody thought we should come on air which is not necessary.

"What we have done, as of now, is accounting for what we did last year and what we are going to do this year, the monies involved, we have stated them, are we not accountable?

"The people who were part of the Hajj Board that created or incurred debt on us are those who are spreading falsehood, at the appropriate time, we'll call them one-on-one to talk, we'll also talk and their lies will expose them," Sheikh Quaye stressed.

Meanwhile, the final batch of Ghanaian Muslim pilgrims to Mecca left yesterday with over 5,000 Ghanaians expected to perform the Hajj this year. -classfmonline.com