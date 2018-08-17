Ghana: Kandaha Youth Group Leader Arrested

Tamale — The Northern Regional Police Command yesterday apprehended Alhaji Baba Alhassan, the spokesperson of the Kandaha youth group in Tamale, which chased out of office the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of theTamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Dr. David Zaawuya Kobila.

The suspect had been on the wanted lists of the police since Monday when the incident occurred.

At the beginning of this week the youth group, believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), chased out of office the CEO, locked the office and took the keys away.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to the Ghanaian Times.

He said that the suspect, who was being hunted by the police was grabbed at his house on Thursday, and was in the custody of the regional police command, assisting in investigations.

DSP Tanko stressed that the suspect would be processed for court as soon as the investigations were concluded, adding that the police command would go after all those who have a hand in the incident.

He, however, said that four others who were earlier on rounded up by the combined team of police and military, have been released for lack of evidence.

DSP Tanko explained that the police could not identify any of them as being part of the group that chased out of office the CEO.

He said the authorities of TTH were invited to identify the suspects, but they could not identify any of the four as having taken part in the act, hence their release.

Meanwhile the doctors, nurses and other health professionals in the TTH are on strike, as the consultation rooms were still locked and doctors and nurses refused to attend to patients, who visit the hospital.

The Northern Regional Minister Mr. Mr. Salifu Saeed, has intensified efforts to get the health personnel back to the hospital to call off the strike.

He continued his meeting with various stakeholders of the hospital to help persuade the workers to return to duty.

Information reaching the Ghanaian Times is that that Alhaji Alhassan has rendered an unqualified apology to the CEO, hospital staff, government and chiefs of the region for the action of the youth.