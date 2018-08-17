Africa: Veep - Africa Security Agencies Must Collaborate to Defend Continent

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for international security collaborations, especially between countries in Africa, in responding to common defence and security threats on the continent.

As the Chairman of the Armed Forces Council, the Vice President, believes such security linkages would strengthen the defence capabilities of countries and enable them effectively address conflict and security issues on the continent.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) at Teshie in Accra yesterday.

Military officers and a number of civilians graduated after taking courses in the Senior Command and Staff Course 39 and Master of Science in Defence and International Politics programmes respectively.

In all 59 students graduated at the ceremony attended by senior retired and current security officials, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, representatives of various government agencies, among others.

While commending the graduates, made up of Ghanaians and foreign nationals, Vice President Bawumia urged them to use the knowledge acquired to make positive impacts on their organisations.

"The course of study or programme you have pursued has undoubtedly tooled you effectively, with the required analytical, communication, leadership and managerial skills to evolve from the tactical platform to a strategic operational setting," he stated.

"The knowledge and experience you have acquired here in a combined college atmosphere like the GAFCSC will prove priceless in your respective future career engagements," he said.

To the foreign graduates, the Vice President urged them to use their participation in the course and engagement with Ghana to help strengthen the cordial ties between Ghana and their respective countries.

Dr. Bawumia expressed the government's commitment to support the college with the necessary resources to enable it retain its status as one of the learning centres of excellence on the continent.

Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, the Commandant of the GAFCSC in a report, reiterated the college's determination to uphold highest standards by introducing courses relevant to emerging dynamics.

He said the introduction of a Masters programme in defence and politics was to broaden understanding and approaches in dealing with security challenges confronting the country and continent on the whole.

Rear Admiral Amoama urged graduands to be a shining example as they advanced in their respective career.

"You have been groomed into better professionals with positive outlook and as you step out from here, remember the qualities of leadership that you have learned over the period, the values of loyalty, accountability and integrity," he advised.